The city of Sandy Springs’ newest park quietly opened on Windsor Parkway in recent weeks, though some finishing touches are still on the way.

Windsor Meadows Park, at Windsor Parkway and Northland Drive along Nancy Creek, is a 4-acre neighborhood park intended for passive use. It has a short loop trail, a lawn, some seats and a swing. The park does not yet have a sign. A few of those touches are coming and a ribbon-cutting will be held at some point, according to a city spokesperson.

The park is the site where three houses were destroyed in a historic 2009 flood. The city purchased the land through a federal flood mitigation grant program. The park was planned for years, but had to go through lengthy state and federal environmental reviews.

A pedestrian bridge that connects to the park opened a year ago.

Photos by Phil Mosier.