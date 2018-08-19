An attorney who serves as a municipal court judge is staying on the Dunwoody bench, but is leaving the Sandy Springs city court amid controversy over her remarks to a defendant.

Sandy Springs reappointed four of the sitting Municipal Court judges at its Aug. 7 meeting, but opted to not replace Sharon Dickson, a judge who asked not be reappointed to the court following a bias controversy. Instead, her fifth seat will not be filled.

Dunwoody spokesperson Bob Mullen said that Dickson has performed “admirably” on its court and the city is not preparing any review of her cases or employment. She has not resigned from Dunwoody’s court, Mullen said in an email.

Dickson was accused by a Muslim civil rights organization of making “bigoted” comments to an Iranian-American defendant, Fazial Azizan, during a Sandy Springs court hearing. The sentence she set for Azizan was later reduced in a deal between the city and Azizan’s attorney.

Dickson sent a letter to Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul and City Attorney Dan Lee July 25 asking not to be reappointed, city spokesperson Sharon Kraun said.

“At this juncture, I ask that you not consider me for an appointment for the next four-year term. I request that I be taken off the calendar for the remainder of the year,” Dickson wrote. “Again, thanks for the opportunity to serve.”