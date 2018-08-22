From Brookhaven Police reports dated Aug. 5 through Aug. 12. The following information was pulled from Brookhaven’s

Police-2-Citizen website.

Theft and Burglary

1700 block of Georgian Terrace — On Aug. 5, in the early morning, a theft from a residential mailbox was reported.

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Aug. 5, in the early morning, items were taken from a car.

1400 block of Cortex Lane — On Aug. 5, in the morning, a non-forced-entry burglary at a residence was reported.

3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Aug. 9, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

Assault

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 5, in the morning, a verbal dispute was reported.

1700 block of Briarwood Road — On Aug. 5, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of family violence.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 5, at night, an aggravated assault involving a gun was reported.

1000 block of Barone Avenue — On Aug. 6, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of family violence.

1500 block of Harts Mill Road — On Aug. 6, in the afternoon, two women were arrested and accused of family violence.

1200 block of Sunderland Court — On Aug. 10, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of simple assault.

Arrests

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Aug. 5, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 5, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.

3499 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 5, at night, two men were arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.

1000 block of Barone Avenue — On Aug. 6, at midnight, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 6, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of reckless driving.

2000 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Aug. 6, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of following too closely.

3900 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 7, at midnight, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

2000 block of Johnson Ferry Road — On Aug. 7, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of failing to use headlights.

2000 block of Johnson Ferry Road — On Aug. 7, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of forgery in the first degree.

2900 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 7, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3800 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 7, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 8, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

4200 block of Peachtree Road — On Aug. 8, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of failing to use headlights.

3400 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 9, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of obstruction and interference.

4200 block of Peachtree Road — On Aug. 9, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

4000 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 10, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of excessive speeding.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 10, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of altering license plates.

1700 block of Northeast Expressway — On Aug. 10, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 11, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of violating probation.

3400 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 12, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of failing to follow headlight requirements.

2600 block of Apple Valley Road — On Aug. 12, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of loitering and prowling.

2800 block of Buford Highway Road — On Aug. 12, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 12, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3400 block of Briarwood Road — On Aug. 12, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of possessing a firearm during a crime.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 12, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 12, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.