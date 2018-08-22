The following information, involving events that took place in Buckhead Aug. 1 through Aug. 9, was provided to the Buckhead Reporter by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department from its open data records.

Aggravated Assault

350 block of Peachtree Hills Avenue — Aug. 3

2100 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Aug. 4

400 block of Northside Circle — Aug. 8

Burglary-Residence

500 block of Echota Drive — Aug. 3

500 block of Bishop Street — Aug. 5

500 block of Bishop Street — Aug. 6

500 block of Bishop Street — Aug. 8

1800 block of Marietta Boulevard — Aug. 8

Burglary-Non-Residence

1300 block of Peachtree Road — Aug. 1

2300 block of Parkland Drive — Aug. 2

800 block of Chattahoochee Avenue — Aug. 6

1700 block of Peachtree Street — Aug. 6

3600 block of Peachtree Road — Aug. 6

500 block of Bishop Street — Aug. 8

Robbery

2500 block of Piedmont Road — Aug. 4

Larceny

Between Aug. 1 and Aug. 9, there were 77 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 45 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.

Auto Theft

There were 19 reported incidents of auto theft between Aug. 1 and Aug. 9.