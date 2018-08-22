The following information, involving events that took place in Buckhead Aug. 1 through Aug. 9, was provided to the Buckhead Reporter by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department from its open data records.
Aggravated Assault
350 block of Peachtree Hills Avenue — Aug. 3
2100 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Aug. 4
400 block of Northside Circle — Aug. 8
Burglary-Residence
500 block of Echota Drive — Aug. 3
500 block of Bishop Street — Aug. 5
500 block of Bishop Street — Aug. 6
500 block of Bishop Street — Aug. 8
1800 block of Marietta Boulevard — Aug. 8
Burglary-Non-Residence
1300 block of Peachtree Road — Aug. 1
2300 block of Parkland Drive — Aug. 2
2300 block of Parkland Drive — Aug. 2
800 block of Chattahoochee Avenue — Aug. 6
1700 block of Peachtree Street — Aug. 6
3600 block of Peachtree Road — Aug. 6
500 block of Bishop Street — Aug. 8
Robbery
2500 block of Piedmont Road — Aug. 4
Larceny
Between Aug. 1 and Aug. 9, there were 77 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 45 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.
Auto Theft
There were 19 reported incidents of auto theft between Aug. 1 and Aug. 9.