From Dunwoody Police reports dated Aug. 5 through Aug. 12. The following information was pulled from Dunwoody’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Larceny/Shoplifting/Theft

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 5, in the morning, two men were arrested and accused of shoplifting and a wanted woman was located.

5300 block of Roberts Drive – On Aug. 5, in the afternoon, two incidents were reported of items stolen from a vehicle.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 5, in the evening, items were reported missing from a car.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 5, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

2200 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On Aug. 6, at midnight, a non-forced-entry burglary to a residence was reported.

6800 block of Peachtree-Industrial Boulevard — On Aug. 6, in the morning, a non-forced-entry burglary to a residence was reported.

5000 block of Trailridge Way — On Aug. 6, in the afternoon, items were stolen from a vehicle.

1200 block of Hammond Drive — On Aug. 6, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 6, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4500 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 6, at night, a shoplifting incident was reported.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On Aug. 7, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 7, in the evening, two men were arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 7, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On Aug. 7, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

1200 block of Hammond Drive — On Aug. 8, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 8, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.

I-285 EB/ Peachtree Road — On Aug. 9, in the early morning, four men were arrested on larceny changes.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 9, at noon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 9, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 9, in the afternoon, items were stolen from a car.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 9, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 9, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

1200 block of Ashford Crossing — On Aug. 9, in the evening, items were stolen from a car.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Crossing — On Aug. 10, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Aug. 10, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 10, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 10, at night, a man was arrested and accused of larceny.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 11, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 11, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 11, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 12, at midnight, a man was arrested and accused of forced-entry burglary at a non-residence.

Assault

4400 block of Dunwoody Park Road — On Aug. 5, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of simple assault.

Arrests

4000 block of Dunwoody Park — On Aug. 5, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On Aug. 6, at night, two men were arrested and accused of marijuana possessions.

I-285/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 7, at noon, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

I-285/North Peachtree Road — On Aug. 7, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

I-285/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 8, at midnight, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 8, at noon, a man was arrested and accused of violating probation.

4600 block of Peachtree Place Parkway — On Aug. 10, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of marijuana possession and a man was arrested and accused of possession of alcohol by a minor.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 10, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of violating probation.

I-285/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 11, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of providing false information to police.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 12, in the early morning, two men were arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 12, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.