Steve Rose, who runs the Citizens on Patrol and volunteer units, provided the following information. The following incidents and arrests represent some, but not all, of the reports filed with Sandy Springs Police from July 26 to July 31.

Robbery

4300 block of Spring Creek Lane — On July 31, a 33-year-old man reported to police that a man robbed him inside the apartment complex. He told officers that he arrived home just before 5 p.m. It was raining, so he ducked into a breezeway and was looking at his phone when a man suddenly approached him and demanded his money. He told the perp he had only $3 and he could have it. The man pulled a gun and pointed at the victim and again demanded money. Again, he was told all he had was $3. The man ordered the victim to go up the stairs and not to turn around. The suspect then fled. The lookout is for a 20- to 30-year-old male about 6 feet tall, wearing a gray hoodie.

Burglary

6000 block of Roswell Road — On July 30, the resident said her cellphone and computer were taken from her apartment. She said she leaves the door unlocked for convenience. She said the burglary took place between July 5 and July 6.

Theft

1100 block of Glenridge Place — On July 26, the complainant said just before 1 p.m., a man, described as tall and slender with a red cap, black long-sleeve shirt, red shorts, blue socks, and who appeared to be in his 20s, took two packages from his doorstep. The theft was recorded on video. The items taken were a pair of shoes and a cap.

Westfair Court — On July 27, the complainant said she ordered medication that never arrived. She said a neighbor found the package, which had been opened. The contents included medicine that needed to be refrigerated immediately.

1000 block of Johnson Ferry Road — On July 27, the complainant said he parked his 2009 VW CC Sport in the parking deck at around 7:15 a.m.. He told the officer he left the keys in the car. When he returned just after 10 a.m., the car was gone. Video showed a man about 6 feet in height, slim, wearing a red T-shirt, jeans and black tennis shoes with white soles. He had a shaggy haircut and carried a red backpack. He exited the ninth-floor stairs and took the car.

2400 block of Sandalwood Drive — On July 27, the resident reported a UPS package was delivered, and then stolen from his apartment. The package contained an iPhone.

Battle Ridge — On July 28, the resident reported that a package delivered around 4 p.m. was stolen. The package contained a car seat.

5500 block of Roswell Road — On July 28, the complainant said he was sitting on his doorsteps with his phone. He momentarily left to return inside, then returned to the steps to find that his phone was gone.

200 block of River Vista Drive — On July 29, the complainant’s Sondors electric bike was stolen from a shared storage area.

6500 block of Roswell Road — On July 29, the complainant said her Mazda 6 car was stolen.

700 block of Hammond Drive — On July 30, the complainant said his 2015 red Nissan Altima was stolen from the visitor’s parking area of the condos.

8000 block of Roswell Road — On July 30, the complainant said she left a black suitcase outside of her apartment at around 8:45 p.m. She went back outside at 9:30 p.m. and the suitcase was gone. She told the officer there was nothing of value inside the suitcase, but she felt violated.

8300 block of Roswell Road — On July 31, a 29-year-old man reported that he shipped a new iPhone, valued at $1,000, to an address in Louisiana. He was later told the box he shipped was empty. The box appeared to have been cut from the bottom and then re-sealed. He told officers he shipped from the UPS store and watched as the package was sealed. UPS has initiated an investigation into the theft.

Thefts from Vehicles

Between July 26 and July 31, 16 thefts from vehicles were reported.

Fraud

7900 block of Roswell Road — On July 26, a former property manager at an apartment complex was suspected of cashing money orders intended for rent payments.

100 block of Lexington Place — On July 26, the Wells Fargo fraud department reported a possible fraud after a customer had his account accessed and money deposited, followed by an attempt to withdraw $1,746.

2000 block of Dunwoody Club Drive — On July 26, a 56-year-old Marietta man is suspected of an attempt to cash a $1,682 check from a company in Cincinnati.

500 block of Parkerton Lane — On July 27, the victim said someone used his name and personal information to open a fake construction company. SunTrust Bank informed him that the company bank account was overdrawn over $17,000.

6500 block of Roswell Road — On July 27, an employee of a store that buys used clothing wrote a check to a customer for $28. That check was later altered to read $2,400. The person who sold the clothing and took the check is suspected of doing the same in Atlanta and has an active warrant.

300 block of Summerset Lane — On July 30, a victim said someone in Dallas, Texas used her information to lease an apartment.

5400 block of Chemin De Vie — On July 30, a victim reported someone used his personal information to open an account with Charles Schwab Co. The company cancelled the account before any activity occurred.

Assault

200 block of Sandy Springs Place — On July 27, a restaurant employee said she accidentally bumped into a co-worker, who then punched her in the arm and then yelled at her in front of customers.

5600 block of Glenridge Drive — On July 28, a 28-year-old man said he took MARTA from Decatur to Sandy Springs to meet with his uncle at his workplace somewhere on Glenridge Drive. He met his uncle at an office, then briefly excused himself to the bathroom. When he came out, he was looking into his phone. He looked up to see his uncle, who then began punching him in the face. He told officers his uncle was mad over the victim doing something with his daughter, a.k.a. the cousin of the victim. A friend took the victim to St. Joseph’s Hospital where he was treated for injuries to his face. So far, the victim cannot provide any information on his uncle other than his name.

100 block of Northwood Drive — On July 28, a 35-year old man reported that shortly after 2 a.m., he and his friend were walking from a nightclub when five males approached them, armed and demanding money. The victim tried to run but fell and then was beaten with a metal pipe. The suspects stole his friend’s wallet and phone before fleeing. The victim was treated for injuries, including a large laceration to his leg. The only descriptions of the suspects was that they wore all black and had afro-style haircuts.

6400 block of Peachtree-Dunwoody Road — On July 30, a man reported to police he hired a Lyft driver to take him to Perimeter Mall to buy clothes for his son. According to the complainant, the driver did not follow directions to the mall, so he attempted to give a correction. The driver became verbally abusive so the complainant told her he wanted out. She said something to the effect, “I’ll handle you,” and at some point let it be known she had a pistol in the car. He said the gun was never pointed at him or even shown. To date, they have not identified the driver although the driver herself called 911, at the same time the complainant did, to report the incident and said that she did have a weapon in the car.

Arrests

1000 block of Johnson Ferry Road— On July 27, a 51-year-old man was arrested after he was observed injecting an unknown substance into the IV line of a patient at Northside Hospital. According to the report, the patient went into cardiac arrest within a minute but was revived and later taken to ICU where he is recovering.

Ga. 400/ Northridge Road — DUI

I-285/Roswell Road — No Insurance

Ga. 400/Northridge — No Insurance

6600 block of Roswell Road — Cruelty to Children

Roswell Road/ Northridge Road — DUI

Harbor Point Parkway — DUI

200 block of Sandy Springs Place— Shoplifting

Ga. 400/Northridge Road — Cocaine Possession

Other Incidents

A 41-year-old man reported that he conducts business for his auto dealership on Facebook. On July 29, he answered a “friend” request that appeared to be one of his 40-plus contacts on social media. He soon received nude photos from a woman who said she was 26 years old and lived in Germany.

He responded by sending nude photos of himself. Shortly after, the woman, or someone informed him, that she was a minor and he was participating in child porn. A demand for money soon followed. Later, to make things worse, he was suspended from his workplace pending an investigation.

Well, if you read this report enough, you’ll recognize that this is not the first time we’ve seen this scenario. Guys, remember this: Don’t let Little Elvis leave the building! Recognize that unsolicited nude photos of women may not be a legit signal to return the favor.