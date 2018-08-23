Brookhaven officials and residents were on hand Aug. 22 to break ground on the open space field project at Blackburn Park.

The project, park of the park’s master plan, will include renovation of open space areas, upgrading old sidewalks and adding new ones, reinforcement of parking lot pavement to accommodate food trucks and vendors and the addition of electrical outlet pedestals for use by vendors and performance artists.

On the north end of the park area, the city is adding a new playground and new restroom pavilion, Parks and Recreation Director Brian Borden said.

“We will eventually be expanding the space available for food trucks so the food truck rallies can be located in this area where families will have easier access to the trucks, the playground and the shelter,” he said in a press release.

Work on the project will begins the week of Aug. 27 and should be completed by early 2019 in time for next year’s food truck rallies and the Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival, according to Borden.