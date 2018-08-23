The city of Dunwoody Municipal Court’s amnesty program for individuals with past due traffic citations and/or active bench warrants for failing to appear in court expires Aug. 31.

Individuals with traffic citations or bench warrants can make payment at Municipal Court, 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road, on Mondays, Tuesday, Thursdays or Fridays during the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. only.

During that time if individuals pay their fines in full, all contempt fees will be forgiven. If the individual’s offense or offenses require a mandatory court appearance, the individual will be granted a future court date to appear before a judge and all warrants will be cleared and warrant fees forgiven.

Forms of payment that will be accepted are cash, money order, cashier checks and Visa and MasterCard credit cards. Personal checks will not be accepted. For more information, call the Municipal Court at 678-382-6973.