The Brookhaven City Council has approved spending $106,000 for a roundabout in the Brookhaven Heights neighborhood as the final piece of a controversial traffic calming plan approved two years ago to try to deal with cut-through traffic.

The roundabout will be constructed at Colonial Drive and Oglethorpe Avenue and is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

“Once the roundabout is completed, a traffic study will be done to determine how well it is working,” said Public Works Director Hari Karikaran in a prepared statement. “Based on the number of traffic calming options available, it was determined that the roundabout was the best solution for existing problems at this particular intersection.”