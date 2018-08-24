Oglethorpe University, a private college located in Brookhaven, is launching Flagship 50, a merit tuition scholarship program open to students across the country. Beginning fall semester 2019, Oglethorpe will match the in-state tuition at the flagship institution of each U.S. state for qualified incoming freshmen.

“Many students and their families believe they must attend a large state school because they can’t afford a private college education,” said Oglethorpe University President Larry Schall in a press release.

“For many of the most talented students, their state’s flagship university is the most desirable of their public options, even though a campus of 30,000-50,000 students and large classes may not be the best fit. Because of perceived costs, many of those students never even apply to a small private college like Oglethorpe. We want to change those misconceptions,” he added.

Minimum qualifications for Flagship 50 include a cumulative GPA of 3.5 and at least a 1250 combined SAT or 26 ACT composite score. The state flagship institutions used as benchmarks are as defined by The College Board.

Oglethorpe has 1,250 students, representing 33 states and 38 countries. Tuition at Oglethorpe is close to $38,000 a year with room and board at more than $13,000.

