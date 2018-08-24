The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Barfield Road lane closures

Aug. 27-29: Northbound at Mount Vernon Highway eastbound, one right lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

Aug. 24-26: Northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed, detour on Abernathy Road, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Aug. 27-28: Southbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed, detour on Glenridge Connector, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-285 lane closures

Aug. 24-26: Westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Glenridge Connector, four left lanes, 8:30 p.m. to 10 a.m.

Aug. 27-28: Westbound between Ga. 400 and Glenridge Drive, two right lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Aug. 27-30: Westbound between Ashford-Dunwoody Road and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, two right lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Mount Vernon Highway lane closures

Aug. 27-29: Westbound at Barfield Road northbound, one right lane, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Other traffic changes

On Aug. 27-31, Lake Forrest Drive northbound and southbound between Allen Road and Northwood Drive will have “flagging operations” 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Aug. 28, the following roadways will have traffic pacing — meaning police cars will sometimes force other vehicles to slow or stop — on all lanes: I-285 eastbound between Roswell Road and Perimeter Center Parkway; I-285 westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Center Parkway; and Perimeter Center Parkway between Lake Hearn Drive and Hammond Drive.

I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have period traffic pacing — meaning police cars will sometimes force other vehicles to slow or stop — between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.