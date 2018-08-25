The Brookhaven City Council has approved spending $99,300 to begin the second phase of the Murphey Candler Lake shoreline restoration project. The lake is located within Murphey Candler Park.

The project was started in early 2017 where 100 feet of eroding shoreline was restored with limestone and granite stones. The stones created a tiered seating area along the lake shore and also slows the erosion process, according to Parks and Recreation Director Brian Borden.

The new phase, set to begin in November, will pick up where the first phase ended and add more granite and limestone around the to the lake’s newly installed pedestrian bridge.

Willow Construction Inc. will do the work and being after the final stream buffer variance is received from the Environmental Protection Division of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. The project should be completed in early 2019.