The Sandy Springs City Council approved at its Aug. 21 a small land purchase needed for the project to remake the intersection of Spalding Drive and Dalrymple and Trowbridge roads.

The easement includes about 215 square feet on a residential property at 260 Fieldsborn Court, according to the resolution. The city will pay $700 to the property owner for the temporary easement, the amount of the city’s initial offer, the resolution said.

The city is preparing to upgrade the intersection with a four-way signal, ruling out a roundabout option after public input.