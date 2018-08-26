Buckhead’s Bitsy Grant Tennis Center in Atlanta Memorial Park is planning to host the grand opening for its new courts named for a longtime and “beloved” employee on Sept. 4.

The courts were rebuilt by the Bobby Jones Golf Course Foundation during work to renovate and reconfigure the golf course, which is located adjacent to the tennis center, according to a press release.

On Sept. 4 at 4 p.m., the center will host the grand opening for 12 new hard courts and new bathrooms, according to the release. The courts replace 10 courts that were demolished in July to make room for golf course renovations.

The new courts are dedicated to and named for Ralph Foster, known by visitors and players as “Tennis Center Ralph,” who worked at the tennis center for more than 30 years, the release said. Foster died in 2007.

“His natural charm, practical jokes, and dynamite checkers skills kept players entertained and engaged through long court wait times,” the release said.

The dedication is open to the public. For more information, visit bitsytennis.com.