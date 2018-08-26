The DeKalb County Sanitation Division will be closed Monday, Sept. 3, in observance of Labor Day. Due to the holiday, garbage, recyclable materials and yard trimmings collection for residential customers will be based on the revised schedule below:

Monday, Sept. 3 – Labor Day observed. No sanitation collection service.

Tuesday, Sept. 4 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Monday, Sept. 3, will be serviced on Tuesday, Sept. 4.

Wednesday, Sept. 5 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Tuesday, Sept. 4, will be serviced on Wednesday, Sept. 5.

Thursday, Sept. 6 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Wednesday, Sept. 5, will be serviced on Thursday, Sept. 6.

Friday, Sept. 7 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Thursday, Sept. 6, will be serviced on Friday, Sept. 7.

The Sanitation Division’s administrative office, Central and North Transfer Stations and Seminole Road Landfill will be closed on Monday, Sept. 3, and will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 4, during normal operating hours.

For more information, contact the Sanitation Division’s customer service team at 404-294-2900,