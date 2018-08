The head of the Atlanta Police Foundation is set to speak the Sandy Springs Rotary’s Sept. 10 meeting.

The Rotary meetings begin at 12:15 p.m. at the Hilton Perimeter Suites, 6120 Peachtree-Dunwoody Road.

The president and CEO of the foundation, Dave Wilkinson, will discuss the group’s work, which includes providing funding and guidance to the Atlanta Police Department through a public-private partnership.

The meeting is open to the public and is free for guests.