Dunwoody Mayor Denis Shortal issued a proclamation at the City Council’s Aug. 27 meeting proclaiming October as “Fine Art Month.”

The proclamation recognizes the work done by the Dunwoody Fine Art Association, a local nonprofit that promotes fine art in the Dunwoody area and encourages artists to exhibit their art. The group also hosts lectures, workshops and exhibits.

The group’s next business meeting is Sept. 5 at 9:30 a.m. in room 4 of the Spruill Center for the Arts, 5339 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road. The speaker is Amy Spanier of IDEA Gallery who will discuss the “interface of fine arts and interior design.”