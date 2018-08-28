The Sandy Springs Board of Appeals will hear the application to open an Antico Pizza restaurant at the corner of Hammond Drive and Boylston Drive at its Sept. 11 meeting.

The custom-built restaurant would replace 4 Seasons Pottery, a lawn ornament and design business, at 336 Hammond Drive. The application was deferred at the board’s July 10 meeting.

The restaurant would be developed by Sandy Springs-based Cornerpoint Partners.

The Board of Appeals will hear several requests for variances for the development, which are mostly centered around stream buffer requirements, according to the application. One variance requests permission to encroach 15 feet into the 25-foot neighborhood buffer for a parking lot, the application said.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in City Hall, 1 Galambos Way.