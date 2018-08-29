The Powers Ferry Road bridge will be closed Sept. 4 through March 2019 to build a replacement, according to District 8 Councilmember J.P. Matzigkeit’s office.

The bridge runs over Nancy Creek on the westside of Chastain Park. The city held a meeting in May presenting the detour routes and explaining that the bridge was built in 1948, and due to deficiencies, needs to be replaced.

The official detour is planned to be the local roads to the west of the bridge and park. They include Jett Road, Conway Drive, Northside Drive, Blackland Road and Putnam Drive. The road is typically used by about 6,000 vehicles per day, according to the city.

Questions can be sent to renewatlanta@atlantaga.gov. For more information and pedestrian detours, click here.