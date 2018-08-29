Dunwoody residents are invited to bring their household hazardous waste, such as paint and pesticides, to a recycling event on Sunday, Sept. 9, from from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the parking lot of Georgia State University Dunwoody Campus, 2101 Womack Road.
The event is hosted by the city’s Sustainability Committee. Pre-registration is required by 5 p.m. on Sept. 6. To register, click here.
Only Dunwoody residents can participate so a driver’s license or other proof of residency is required.
Items accepted:
Aerosols
Adhesives, resins, and epoxies
Mercury debris/articles/devices
Lawn care products
Automotive products
Fluorescent bulbs
Pharmaceuticals
Photo chemicals
Hobby and artist supplies
Paints and paint-related products
Cleaners and swimming pool chemicals
Poisons (rat, rodent, and insect repellents)
Pesticides
Items not accepted:
Agricultural wastes
Ammunition
Bio-hazardous/bio-medical waste
Explosives
Radioactive materials
Paint disposal is limited to the equivalent of 20 gallons per household.