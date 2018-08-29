Only Dunwoody residents can participate so a driver’s license or other proof of residency is required.

Items accepted:

Aerosols

Adhesives, resins, and epoxies

Mercury debris/articles/devices

Lawn care products

Automotive products

Fluorescent bulbs

Pharmaceuticals

Photo chemicals

Hobby and artist supplies

Paints and paint-related products

Cleaners and swimming pool chemicals

Poisons (rat, rodent, and insect repellents)

Pesticides

Items not accepted:

Agricultural wastes

Ammunition

Bio-hazardous/bio-medical waste

Explosives

Radioactive materials

Paint disposal is limited to the equivalent of 20 gallons per household.