Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul was selected Aug. 29 to be part of a group that will elect a board member for District 3 of the new umbrella transit authority “The ATL.” District 3 includes most of Sandy Springs, Buckhead and Dunwoody and part of Brookhaven.

The selection is the first step to elect a district board member in a complicated series of internal votes. The board of “The ATL,” the new authority for 10 transit systems in 13 counties, will have a regional governance board with 16 members serving four-year terms, who must be in place by Dec. 1.

The mayoral caucus that selected Paul was held in Sandy Springs City Hall Aug. 29, said Scott Haggard, The ATL’s director of government and external affairs.

The caucus included mayors from all the cities that are a part of District 3, even if only a small piece. They included the mayors from Atlanta, Brookhaven, Chamblee, Doraville, Dunwoody, Kennesaw, Marietta, Peachtree Corners, Sandy Springs and Smyrna, according to The ATL website.

Paul will be part of a group that will elect one person to serve on The ATL board for District 3. That group includes Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and state legislators and county commission chairs who represent any part of the district.

The election is planned to be held in October or November, Haggard said.

Representatives will be similarly elected in the nine other districts, and the full board will be joined by two Lt. Governor appointees, two from the Speaker of the House and one appointed by the Governor, who will serve as the board chair.

Sandy Springs is also part of Districts 1 and 2.

Buford City Commission Chair Phillip Beard was selected as the District 2 representative Oct. 16, Haggard said. Woodstock Mayor Donnie Henriques was selected for District 1 on Aug. 22, he said.

Most of Brookhaven and Atlanta, including south Buckhead, is in District 5. That mayoral caucus is scheduled for Sept. 10 at 10:00 a.m. in Atlanta City Hall, he said.