The Dunwoody City Council at its Aug. 13 meeting approved a $368,443 contract with Georgia Development Partners to fill a less than one-half mile gap in the sidewalk on Dunwoody Club Drive between Winters Chapel Road and Whitney Landing along the Peachtree Corners border.

There is currently no continuous sidewalk on either side of the road, Public Works Director Michael Smith said in a memo. Some curb and drainage pipe will be added where necessary to provide the shoulder for the sidewalk to be constructed.

The city of Peachtree Corners has committed up to $177,468 to pay for the sidewalk that enters into its boundary with Dunwoody responsible for the remaining $191,000 of the construction cost, Smith stated. Construction is expected to begin next month.