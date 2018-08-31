A surveillance video at the St. Regis Atlanta hotel captured the two suspects on film. (Atlanta Police Department)

The Atlanta Police Department is searching for two suspects in an armed robbery at the St. Regis Atlanta hotel Aug. 24.

A victim says he and a friend met two women at the Buckhead hotel, located 88 West Paces Ferry Road. He later went to his hotel room with a woman who called herself Jordan. His friend left with a woman by the name of Ariana, police said in a written statement.

The victim said he went into the restroom where he heard Jordan open the door for Ariana and heard a male in the room, who he saw holding a silver handgun, police said. The male, who was wearing a ski mask, stole the victim’s watch, which the victim valued at $25,000, the statement said.

The victim believes at least one of the women were involved in the incident, police said.

A photo shows a closer photo of the female suspect. (Atlanta Police Department)

Male approximately 6’3’ with a slim build wearing dark clothing and hooded shirt, female in a pink dress and black shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com. Information can be given anonymously.

0Shares