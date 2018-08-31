The Atlanta Police Department is searching for two suspects in an armed robbery at the St. Regis Atlanta hotel Aug. 24.

A victim says he and a friend met two women at the Buckhead hotel, located 88 West Paces Ferry Road. He later went to his hotel room with a woman who called herself Jordan. His friend left with a woman by the name of Ariana, police said in a written statement.

The victim said he went into the restroom where he heard Jordan open the door for Ariana and heard a male in the room, who he saw holding a silver handgun, police said. The male, who was wearing a ski mask, stole the victim’s watch, which the victim valued at $25,000, the statement said.

The victim believes at least one of the women were involved in the incident, police said.

Male approximately 6’3’ with a slim build wearing dark clothing and hooded shirt, female in a pink dress and black shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com. Information can be given anonymously.