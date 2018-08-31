The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

Sep. 4-5: Southbound at Mount Vernon Highway, alternately two right and two left lanes, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Sep. 5-7: Southbound at Mount Vernon Highway, alternately two right and two left lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Sep. 7-9: Northbound to I-285 eastbound closed, detour on Abernathy Road, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-285 lane closures

Sep. 4-5: Westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Glenridge Connector, four left lanes, 8:30 p.m. to 10 a.m.

Sep. 4-5: Westbound between Ashford-Dunwoody Road and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, two right lanes, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Sep. 5-7: Westbound between Ashford-Dunwoody Road and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, two right lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Sep. 6-7: Eastbound from Glenridge Connector and Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, two right lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Sep. 6-7: Westbound from Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Glenridge Connector, two left lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Sep. 7-9: Eastbound from Glenridge Connector and Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, four lanes, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Other traffic changes

On Sep. 5-7, Lake Forrest Drive northbound and southbound between Allen Road and Northwood Drive will have “flagging operations” 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Sep. 7, the following roadways will have traffic pacing — meaning police cars will sometimes force other vehicles to slow or stop — on all lanes: I-285 eastbound between Roswell Road and Perimeter Center Parkway; I-285 westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Center Parkway; and Perimeter Center Parkway between Lake Hearn Drive and Hammond Drive.

I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have period traffic pacing between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.