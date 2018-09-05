From Brookhaven Police reports dated Aug. 19 through Aug. 26. The following information was pulled from Brookhaven’s

Police-2-Citizen website.

Theft and Burglary

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 20, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of theft by deception.

2100 block of Druid Hills Road — On Aug. 21, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of theft by receiving stolen property.

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Aug. 21, in the evening, a forced-entry burglary to a residence was reported.

500 block of Brookhaven Avenue — On Aug. 23, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

Assault

1300 block of North Cliff Valley Way — On Aug. 19, at noon, a man was arrested and accused of family violence.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 21, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of aggravated stalking.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 21, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of child molestation.

4400 block of Memorial Drive — On Aug. 23, at night, a man was arrested and accused of aggravated assault.

3400 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 24, at night, someone was arrested and accused of simple battery.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 26, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of terroristic threats.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 26, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of simple battery.

Arrests

1500 block of Lake Hearn Drive — On Aug. 19, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of violating probation.

3800 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 19, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 19, in the evening, two men were arrested and accused of public intoxication.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 19, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

100 block of Executive Park Drive — On Aug. 20, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of crossing the emergency lane.

West Druid Hills Road — On Aug. 21, at noon, a woman was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3800 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 21, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of obstruction and interference.

1300 block of North Cliff Valley Way — On Aug. 21, at night, a man was arrested and accused of failing to use due care while operating his mobile phone.

3800 block of Clairmont Road — On Aug. 22, in the early morning, a man received a DUI and was arrested. He was also charged with marijuana possession a few hours later.

3400 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 22, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without insurance.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 23, at noon, a man was arrested and accused of manufacturing and distributing illegal substances.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 23, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

2000 block of Johnson Ferry Road — On Aug. 24, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 24, at night, a man was arrested and accused of failing to obey traffic control devices.

3100 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 25, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence.

3400 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 25, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Aug. 25, in the early morning, two men were arrested and accused of manufacturing and distributing illegal substances.

1800 block of Northeast Expressway — On Aug. 25, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of public indecency.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 25, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of public indecency.

2000 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Aug. 25, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of failing to use due care while operating his mobile phone.

2800 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 25, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

2800 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 25, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

4600 block of Peachtree Road — On Aug. 26, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 26, in the early morning, a man received a DUI.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 26, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication.

1000 block of Forest Lane — On Aug. 26, in the morning, a man received a DUI.