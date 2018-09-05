From Brookhaven Police reports dated Aug. 19 through Aug. 26. The following information was pulled from Brookhaven’s
Police-2-Citizen website.
Theft and Burglary
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 20, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of theft by deception.
2100 block of Druid Hills Road — On Aug. 21, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of theft by receiving stolen property.
2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Aug. 21, in the evening, a forced-entry burglary to a residence was reported.
500 block of Brookhaven Avenue — On Aug. 23, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.
Assault
1300 block of North Cliff Valley Way — On Aug. 19, at noon, a man was arrested and accused of family violence.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 21, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of aggravated stalking.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 21, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of child molestation.
4400 block of Memorial Drive — On Aug. 23, at night, a man was arrested and accused of aggravated assault.
3400 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 24, at night, someone was arrested and accused of simple battery.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 26, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of terroristic threats.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 26, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of simple battery.
Arrests
1500 block of Lake Hearn Drive — On Aug. 19, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of violating probation.
3800 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 19, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.
3000 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 19, in the evening, two men were arrested and accused of public intoxication.
3700 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 19, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.
100 block of Executive Park Drive — On Aug. 20, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of crossing the emergency lane.
West Druid Hills Road — On Aug. 21, at noon, a woman was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.
3800 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 21, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of obstruction and interference.
1300 block of North Cliff Valley Way — On Aug. 21, at night, a man was arrested and accused of failing to use due care while operating his mobile phone.
3800 block of Clairmont Road — On Aug. 22, in the early morning, a man received a DUI and was arrested. He was also charged with marijuana possession a few hours later.
3400 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 22, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without insurance.
3200 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 23, at noon, a man was arrested and accused of manufacturing and distributing illegal substances.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 23, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.
2000 block of Johnson Ferry Road — On Aug. 24, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.
3200 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 24, at night, a man was arrested and accused of failing to obey traffic control devices.
3100 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 25, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence.
3400 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 25, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.
1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Aug. 25, in the early morning, two men were arrested and accused of manufacturing and distributing illegal substances.
1800 block of Northeast Expressway — On Aug. 25, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of public indecency.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 25, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of public indecency.
2000 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Aug. 25, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of failing to use due care while operating his mobile phone.
2800 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 25, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.
2800 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 25, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.
4600 block of Peachtree Road — On Aug. 26, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.
3100 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 26, in the early morning, a man received a DUI.
3100 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 26, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication.
1000 block of Forest Lane — On Aug. 26, in the morning, a man received a DUI.