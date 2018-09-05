The following information, involving events that took place in Buckhead Aug. 9 through Aug. 23, was provided by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department from its open data records.

Aggravated Assault

3200 block of Lenox Road — Aug. 10

2400 block of Coronet Way — Aug. 12

2100 block of Faulkner Road — Aug. 16

1700 block of Northside Drive — Aug. 19

Burglary-Residence

500 block of Mountain Way — Aug. 9

2300 block of Armand Road — Aug. 10

900 block of Collier Road — Aug. 10

1900 block of Monroe Drive — Aug. 12

1600 block of North Rock Springs Drive — Aug. 12

400 block of Armour Drive — Aug. 12

3600 block of Kingsboro Road — Aug. 13

4000 block of Conway Valley Road — Aug. 13

400 block of Armour Drive — Aug. 13

1200 block of Monroe Drive — Aug. 14

3900 block of Lake Forrest Drive — Aug. 14

3300 block of Peachtree Road — Aug. 16

400 block of Lindbergh Place — Aug. 16

500 block of Wimbledon Road — Aug. 19

500 block of Northside Circle — Aug. 20

1100 block of West Conway Drive — Aug. 20

2300 block of Parkland Drive — Aug. 20

700 block of Cosmopolitan Drive — Aug. 21

400 block of Northside Circle — Aug. 21

500 block of Bishop Street –Aug. 21

700 block of Sidney Marcus Boulevard — Aug. 22

700 block of Sidney Marcus Boulevard — Aug. 22

700 block of Sidney Marcus Boulevard — Aug. 22

700 block of Sidney Marcus Boulevard — Aug. 23

Burglary-Non-Residence

3100 block of Roswell Road — Aug. 10

2100 block of Peachtree Road — Aug. 10

2400 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Aug. 12

2100 block of Monroe Drive — Aug. 14

1800 block of Marietta Boulevard — Aug. 17

1700 block of Peachtree Street — Aug. 17

3700 block of Roswell Road — Aug. 17

500 block of Wimbledon Road — Aug. 19

1000 block of Lindbergh Drive — Aug. 22

Robbery

2300 block of Bolton Road — Aug. 10

1100 block of Chattahoochee Avenue — Aug. 14

3100 block of Peachtree Road — Aug. 16

Morosgo Drive/Morosgo Place — Aug. 20

Larceny

Between Aug. 9 and Aug. 23, there were 120 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 50 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.

Auto Theft

There were 21 reported incidents of auto theft between Aug. 9 and Aug. 23.