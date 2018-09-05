From Dunwoody Police reports dated Aug. 19 through Aug. 26. The following information was pulled from Dunwoody’s

Police-2-Citizen website.

Larceny/Shoplifting/Theft

100 block of Perimeter Mall — On Aug. 19, in the morning, items were taken from a car.

2200 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On Aug. 19, in the morning, items were taken from a car.

4300 block of North Peachtree Road — On Aug. 19, at noon, a larceny was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 19, in the afternoon, a larceny was reported.

6300 block of Abercorn Avenue — On Aug. 19, in the afternoon, items were taken from a car.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 19, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

12200 block of Madison Drive — On Aug. 20, in the morning, a larceny was reported.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 20, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

100 block of Perimeter Center — Between Aug. 20 and 21, there were five thefts reported from vehicles in the shopping center.

1700 block of Chateau Drive — On Aug. 21, in the afternoon, items were reported missing from a car.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Aug. 21, in the evening, three women were arrested and accused of shoplifting.

5300 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 21, in the evening, items were reported stolen from a car.

1700 block of Old Spring House Lane — On Aug. 21, in the evening, items were reported stolen from a car.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 21, at night, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 22, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

100 block of Perimeter Center —On Aug. 22, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 22, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

2300 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On Aug. 22, in the evening, a car was reported stolen.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 22, in the evening, a larceny was reported.

6700 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Aug. 22, at night, items were stolen from a car.

5300 block of Hallford Drive — On Aug. 23, in the morning, items were stolen from a car.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 23, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

100 block of Perimeter Center Road — On Aug. 23, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 23, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 25, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 26, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

Assault

4600 block of Peachtree Place Parkway — On Aug. 24, at night, a man was arrested and accused of simple battery.

Arrests

2100 block of Peachford Road — On Aug. 19, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

1000 block of Crown Pointe Parkway — On Aug. 19, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

I-285/Peachtree Road — On Aug. 20, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

2200 block of Cherring Lane — On Aug. 20, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of speeding.

I-285/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 20, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of violating probation.

I-285/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 20, at night, a man was arrested and accused of failing to stop at an accident.

Perimeter Center/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 21, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

Perimeter Center/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 21, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of improper lane usage.

5100 block of Tilly Mill Road — On Aug. 21, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of an expired tag.

100 block of Perimeter Center East — On Aug. 21, at night, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

1400 block of Holly Bank Circle — On Aug. 22, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of reckless driving.

100 block of Perimeter Center — On Aug. 22, at night, a man was arrested and accused of criminal trespass.

100 block of Perimeter Center East — On Aug. 24, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

I-285/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 25, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of speeding in a construction zone.

Meadow Lane Road — On Aug. 25, in the evening, a woman received a DUI.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 25, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of criminal trespass.

I-285/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 26, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

I-285/Peachtree Road — On Aug. 26, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of speeding.

I-285/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 26, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of reckless driving.