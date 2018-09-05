Steve Rose, who runs the Citizens on Patrol and volunteer units, provided the following information. The following incidents and arrests represent some, but not all, of the reports filed with Sandy Springs Police from Aug. 11 to Aug. 23.

Effective Aug. 18, narratives to incidents are no longer available. Further information about incidents can be found by contacting the City of Sandy Springs Communications Department or Sandy Springs Police Public Information Office.

Burglary

1000 block of Calibre Springs Way — On Aug. 12, an apartment resident said he walked out of his door and saw a man attempting to get through his window. The suspect wore a black shirt and khaki shorts.

120 Northwood Drive — On Aug. 13, an officer responded to an alarm at La Escodia just before 2:30 a.m. and discovered the door had been forced. Three registers inside had been tampered with, but contained no money, so the burglar came away with nothing.

5800 block of Kingsport Drive — On Aug. 13, an apartment resident said someone entered his residence during the day while he was away. They entered through a window and stole $600 cash.

600 block of Hammond Drive — On Aug. 15, the complainant said someone door-kicked the front door of the home and entered. Several items were taken. The home has an alarm, but the resident was not sure if it was set at the time.

6300 block of Roswell Road — On Aug. 16, an alarm was triggered at Carniceria Los Pinos at 4:25 a.m. SSPD was notified by the alarm company at 4:38 a.m. The officers responded and found the store had been burglarized. The owner said two cash registers were missing and a third was missing the cash. The missing registers had just over $200 in each, but several bags of cash totaling just over $1,000 were missing. The video showed two males using a pry bar to enter the store. Both were dressed so as not to reveal their faces.

If your alarm company takes 13 minutes to contact the cops when the alarm activates, find another company.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On Aug. 16, the resident said she left the apartment just before 10 a.m. She returned at 2 p.m. and found that someone entered the apartment through a back glass door. The missing items include three pistols and two televisions.

Robbery

1500 block of Monterrey Parkway — On Aug. 13, the victim said he called for an Uber. The driver arrived just before 1 a.m. The complainant asked the driver to wait while he retrieved his brother from an apartment. He said that a man appeared out of nowhere. He pulled a dark object the victim assumed was a gun and said two things: “Where is building 1200?” and “Give me your money!” The victim handed over a diamond bracelet, diamond necklace, diamond earrings, diamond pinky ring, $500 cash and his iPhone 6. The driver confirmed the story. The suspect was described as 6 feet tall, with husky voice and wearing all black. Officers later found a pile of black clothing behind an apartment building where the suspect was said to have run. A police dog smelled the clothing and tracked to an apartment nearby. An officer rang the doorbell, but no one answered.

Theft

7700 block of Spalding Drive — On Aug. 11, two men entered a grocery store and took the following: 37 Good Start Gentle infant formula packages, worth $621; 20 Similac Neosure infant formula packages, worth $355; six Similac Advanced, worth $101; 11 Similac Soy Isomil, worth $186; eight Similac Sensitive, worth $134; six Similac Alimentum, worth $233; and assorted diapers costing over $1,900. The two men grabbed carts, got the items into the carts, put the items in a green car and left.

5600 block of Kayron Drive — On Aug. 11, a Stihl blower was taken from a pickup truck while the truck was parked and the driver was working on landscaping in the yard.

8600 block of Roberts Drive — On Aug. 13, the victim said someone stole two credit cards from her purse while she was at her office. One car was used at a Best Buy for just over $755. The same card was used later at Target for $377. A third attempt was made at Home Depot, but the card was declined. The other card was used at Paces Bottle Shop for $27 and $127.

6600 block of Roswell Road — On Aug. 13, the victim said someone popped his gym locker open and took his phone, wallet and pants.

4900 block of Trail — On Aug. 15, a resident reported several pieces of mail were taken from her mailbox sometime that day. Tracking showed that a rewards card was delivered to the home on Aug. 10, but it was apparently intercepted and taken. Other items are believed to have been stolen as well.

1100 block of Gettysburg Place — On Aug. 15, the complainant said she lent her 2005 Mazda Tribute to her friend who hasn’t been seen since. The friend is not missing but, for some reason, won’t return the car although she texted the complainant to say she would.

Larceny

There were 13 cases of larceny between Aug. 18 and Aug. 22.

Thefts from Vehicles

Between Aug. 11 and Aug. 16, eight thefts from vehicles were reported. Three of those thefts involved stolen guns, which are now on the street. Between Aug. 18 and Aug. 23, 15 thefts from vehicles were reported.

Fraud Complaints

6000 block of Roswell Road — On Aug. 11, the victim said someone used a Home Depot card that was mailed to her but intercepted by the new resident of her former apartment. A total of $961 was put on the card in Georgia and New York before the victim cancelled the card and reported the fraud.

5600 block of Glenridge Drive — On Aug. 13, the complainant was contacted by Chase Bank regarding a charge on his account. He confirmed that he did not use the card. Someone tried to access his bank account via his Social Security number, and then tried to re-route his mail to an address in Miramar, Fla.

Spalding Trail — On Aug. 14, the victim applied for but did not receive a credit card from Chase Bank. Later, she was contacted by Chase to approve charges consisting of nickle-and-dime purchases at several stores and restaurants in Roswell, Alpharetta, Atlanta and Sandy Springs.

2700 block of Treelodge Parkway — On Aug. 15, the victim met and secured a deal, via Facebook, to turn over a 2011 Sonata for a 2018 Sonata. She wired the seller $500 down payment and arranged a meeting on Aug. 11 to swap cars. He didn’t show. He promised to meet her at another time, but has not shown.

200 block of Franklin Road — On Aug. 16, the victim said several charges have been made on his USAA AMEX card that he keeps in his car for emergency situations. He loaned his car to his ex-boyfriend. He does not suspect his ex, but does suspect his ex-boyfriend’s other ex-boyfriend may have used the card.

7300 block of Roswell Road — Aug. 18

400 block of Mount Vernon Highway — Aug. 18

1400 block of Summer Way — Aug. 20

700 block of Starlight Drive — Aug. 20

100 block of West Belle Isle — Aug. 21

900 block of Hammond Drive — Aug. 21

400 block of Woodcliff Drive — Aug. 22

6300 block of Roswell Road — Aug. 22

6000 block of Blue Stone — Aug. 22

Assault

7500 block of Roswell Road — On Aug. 12, there was an employee dispute that resulted in one man being hit on the back with a baseball bat, causing a bruise, and the batter being charged with Aggravated assault and arrested.

4900 block of Roswell Road — On Aug. 13, a store employee said she was harassed and threatened by a security guard.

8300 block of Roswell Road — Aug. 18

1100 block of Hammond Drive — Aug. 18

6600 block of Roswell Road — Aug. 18

8600 block of Roberts Drive — Aug. 20

200 block of Colewood Way — Aug. 21

Arrests

5600 block of Roswell Road — Possession of synthetic narcotics

6400 block of Blue Stone Road — DUI

5600 block of Kingsport Drive — Simple assault

I-285 at Riverside Drive — Reckless driving

I-285 at New Northside — DUI

7500 block of Roswell Road — Aggravated assault

2400 block of Treelodge Parkway — Simple battery

8100 block of Colquitt Road — Simple assault

Northside Drive/ Powers Ferry Road — Disorderly conduct

I-285/Ga. 400 — Aug. 18, DUI

1100 block of Monterey Parkway — Aug. 18, Arson

5700 block of Roswell Road — Aug. 18, Suspended driver’s license