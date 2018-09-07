Sandy Springs plans to officially open Windsor Meadows Park with a ribbon-cutting on Sept. 14.

Windsor Meadows Park, at Windsor Parkway and Northland Drive along Nancy Creek, is a 4-acre neighborhood park intended for passive use. It has a short loop trail, a lawn, some seats and a swing. It quietly opened in August while the city finished some final touches.

The ribbon-cutting is set for 10 a.m., according to a press release. The park’s address is 835 Windsor Parkway.

Limited, temporary roadside parking will be available for the ribbon-cutting east of the park on Windsor Parkway, the release said, but the city encouraged people to walk or carpool.

The park is the site where three houses were destroyed in a historic 2009 flood. The city purchased the land through a federal flood mitigation grant program. The park was planned for years, but had to go through lengthy state and federal environmental reviews.

A pedestrian bridge that connects to the park opened a year ago.