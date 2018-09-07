The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Abernathy Road lane closure

Sept. 8: Westbound between Glenlake Parkway and Glenridge Drive, two right lanes, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Barfield Road lane closure

Sept. 14: Northbound at Abernathy Road eastbound, one right lane, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

Sept. 7-9: Southbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed, detour on Glenridge Connector, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Ga. 400 lane closures

Sept. 9-13: Southbound at Mount Vernon Highway, alternating two right lanes and two left lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Sept. 11-13: Northbound between Abernathy Road and Mount Vernon Highway, one right lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Glenridge Drive lane closures

Sept. 10-14: Southbound under I-285, one right lane, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-285 lane closures

Sept. 7-9: Eastbound between Glenridge Connector and Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, four lanes, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Sept. 10-14: Westbound exit ramp to Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, one left-turn lane, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Sept. 10-14: Westbound between Ashford-Dunwoody Road and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, two right lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Other traffic changes

On Sept. 8, the Ga. 400 northbound exit ramp to Abernathy Road will have traffic pacing — meaning police cars will sometimes force other vehicles to slow or stop — on all lanes, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

On Sep. 10-14, Lake Forrest Drive northbound and southbound between Allen Road and Northwood Drive will have “flagging operations,” 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Sep. 11 and 14, the following roadways will have traffic pacing on all lanes: I-285 eastbound between Roswell Road and Perimeter Center Parkway; I-285 westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Center Parkway; and Perimeter Center Parkway between Lake Hearn Drive and Hammond Drive.

On Sept. 13, the Abernathy Road entrance ramp to Ga. 400 southbound will have traffic pacing on all lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.