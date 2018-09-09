The Catholic Archdiocese of Atlanta will celebrate its annual “Blue Mass,” a service that honors all public safety officials and first responders, at a Buckhead church on Sept. 11.

The service will be held at 10 a.m. at The Cathedral of Christ the King, which serves as the mother church for the Atlanta Archdiocese. The church is located at 2699 Peachtree Road.

The Mass has been held in Atlanta each year since 2015 to honor the service of public safety officials and first responders and to remember those who died in the September 11, 2001 attacks, the release said. The Blue Mass tradition in the U.S. began in 1934 by the Archdiocese of Baltimore, according to the release.

“All are invited to attend this mass to pray and show appreciation for those who serve and protect the public,” the release said.