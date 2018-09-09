The city will hold the first meeting for the Brookhaven Park master plan on Thursday, Sept. 13, at 6:30 p.m. at the Lynwood Community Center, 3360 Osborne Road.

This is the first meeting seeking input from residents on the park’s master plan. Additional meetings will be announced at a later date.

Residents will get to discuss at the master plan meeting what new amenities they want at the park and also on improvements to existing features.

The City Council voted Aug. 14 to fence off approximately five acres of Brookhaven Park to be used specifically as an off-leash dog park. The fence line has been staked off, but a specific date for when the fence will be installed is not yet known.

A compromise on the fence line enclosing the five acres at the back of the approximate 15-acre park located at the corner of Osborne Road and Peachtree Road was reached between the Brookhaven Park Conservancy and the newly formed Brookhaven Park Association.

The fenced in area in the northwest corner of the park will include the park’s current pavilion. A new pavilion and new playground will be built in the front part of the park as the Brookhaven Park master plan moves forward.