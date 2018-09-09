A developer’s plan to rezone property on Roberts Road across the street from the Dunwoody Nature Center and the new Austin Elementary School now under construction will be able to be reviewed by the public at a Sept. 10 community meeting. The meeting is at 6:30 p.m. at the upper level of the Cecil B. Day Sports Center of Dunwoody Baptist Church, 1445 Mount Vernon Road.

Plans on file with the city show a proposed redevelopment of 2.6 acres located at 5318 and 5328 Roberts Drive where there are two houses now currently. The developer, Curt Swilley of Norcross, is proposing to rezone the property from R-100 to R-50 to build 10 houses.

The developer will also attend the Sept. 16 meeting of the Dunwoody Homeowners Association to discuss the proposed project.