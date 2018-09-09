The Heritage Sandy Springs Museum will reopen during the organization’s annual festival in September following several months of renovations.

The museum is within the Williams-Payne House, an 1860s farmhouse that was relocated to 6075 Sandy Springs Circle, now part of Heritage’s historic site. The renovations, all interior, included changing the layout and upgrading systems to better protect historic objects. In part, that will allow exhibits from other museums to be displayed there. The renovated facility has six exhibit spaces, according to Keith Moore, Heritage’s director of historic resources and education programs.

The museum will reopen for the 33rd annual Sandy Springs Festival Sept. 22 and 23, which will include various historical demonstrations.

For the reopening, the museum will host: an updated version of its anchor exhibit, “Sandy Springs Land and People,” with new material from the collection; a reinstallation of “Wit and Wood,” the folk-art carvings of Moses Robinson; “L’Chaim Sandy Springs,” an exhibit that debuted last year about the Jewish community’s participation in the city’s life and culture; a gallery of works byAthos Menaboni, known for paintings of birds; paintings of the nearby Heritage Green park from an arts class at the local Dorothy C. Benson senior center; and a display about the history of Heritage and its historic properties.

The museum then will remain open as usual while staff work on the next original exhibit. Set to debut sometime in 2019, that will be “Grit, Gumption & Grace: The Women of Sandy Springs,” about women’s contributions to local history and the role of gender in the area’s society and politics of the 19th and 20th centuries.

For more information, see heritagesandysprings.org.