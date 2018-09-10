Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst was selected in a Sept. 10 mayoral caucus to help elect a board member to “The ATL,” the new umbrella transit authority for the metro area.

Ernst will be part of group that will elect a board member for the authority’s District 5, which includes most of Brookhaven, south Buckhead and other areas of Atlanta, along with a few other cities.

The selection is the first step to elect a district board member in a complicated series of internal votes. The board of “The ATL,” the new authority for 10 transit systems in 13 counties, will have a regional governance board with 16 members serving four-year terms, who must be in place by Dec. 1.

The mayoral caucus that selected Ernst was held in Atlanta City Hall Sept. 10, said Scott Haggard, The ATL’s director of government and external affairs.

Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul was previously chosen to help elect a board member for District 3, which includes most of Sandy Springs.

The caucus included mayors from all the cities that are a part of District 5, including Atlanta, Brookhaven, Chamblee, Decatur, Doraville and Tucker, according to The ATL website.

Ernst will be part of a group that will elect one person to serve on The ATL board for District 5. That group includes Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and state legislators and county commission chairs who represent any part of the district.

The elections are planned to be held in October or November.