The Powers Ferry Road closure for the bridge reconstruction has been delayed until Sept. 19.

The road was planned to close Sept. 4 to begin work on replacing the bridge, but has been delayed due to continued work on relocating the utilities, the office of District 8 Atlanta City Council member J.P. Matzigkeit said.

The road is expected to be closed for seven months. For more information, see documents from the Renew Atlanta Bond website.