The Brookhaven Community Development Department will host a public meeting for the zoning ordinance rewrite on Saturday, Sept. 22, from 10 a.m. to noon, at City Hall, 4362 Peachtree Road.

A draft of the rewrite and more information can be found at www.brookhavenzoning.com .

The rewrite draft was officially unveiled to residents at public input and information meetings in June and July and presented to the Planning Commission and City Council in August. On Sept. 5, the Planning Commission voted to defer voting on the ordinance rewrite until its Oct. 3 meeting. Once the Planning Commission votes on the ordinance, it will go to City Council for possible adoption.

The purpose of the zoning rewrite is to provide regulations to implement the land use policies identified in the city’s comprehensive plan, character area study and other planning and policy documents. The process started in 2016 with a steering committee appointed by the mayor and City Council.

Those that served on the zoning rewrite steering committee are: Alan Cablik of Cablik Enterprises, a commercial and residential development company; Alan Michaud; Blair Belton; Bob Sorrentino; Jack Honderd, architect, developer and member of the Brookhaven-Peacthree Community Alliance; Jennifer Owens, deputy director of the Georgia Budget and Policy Institute; Keith Linch, commercial real estate attorney; Mike Busher, senior vice president of Ashton Woods Atlanta; Sally Epstein, art director of the Blue Heron Nature Preserve; and Planning Commission Chair Stan Segal.