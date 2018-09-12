Buckhead’s Atlanta History Center will host its annual Fall Folklife Festival Sept. 22.

Activities will include pottery and corn husk doll workshops, blacksmith demonstrations and storytelling, according to a press release. Live music and a Folk Art Marketplace featuring 20 painters, potters and other artists will also be featured at the festival, the release said.

The long-running Fall Folklife Festival was launched in connection with the Atlanta History Center’s signature exhibition “Shaping Traditions: Folk Arts in a Changing South,” a collection of 500 artifacts ranging from pottery to musical instruments, according to the release. This year’s will festival will tie into the museum’s “Barbecue Nation” exhibit, which is on display until June 2019, the release said.

The festival will run from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The museum is located 130 West Paces Ferry Road. Participation in the festival is included with a museum admission ticket, which run from $9 to $21.50. For more information and a complete listing of events, visit atlantahistorycenter.com.