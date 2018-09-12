A proposed townhome development off Buford Highway in Brookhaven is off the table after the city and developer failed to reach an agreement on what kind of project is suitable for the site.

Attorney Carl Westmoreland, representing Ardent Companies, asked the City Council at its Sept. 12 meeting to withdraw the developer’s application to build 197 townhomes on 17 acres on Bramblewood Drive off Buford Highway. The council accepted the withdrawal.

In June, the council deferred voting on the townhome development for 90 days to continue negotiations with Ardent on bringing a mixed-use development with a mix of housing, price points and retail to the property along Buford Highway. The development was in April recommended for approval by the Planning Commission.

Last month, the city announced it rejected Ardent’s proposal for a mixed-use development that included an affordable housing component. Ardent also requested a $30 million tax abatement over 30 years, according to city officials.

After the city and Ardent could not agree last month on a new project to go on Bramblewood Drive, the council was then left to consider the original 197 townhome development. Rather than face a likely no vote, Ardent withdrew its application.

The city looked at buying a portion of the Bramblewood property to possibly locate a public safety headquarters, but decided to build the headquarters on the 19 acres of land it owns on Briarwood Road that was purchased for the Peachtree Creek Greenway. The Bramblewood homeowners have been under contract with Ardent.

DeKalb Schools also considered the Bramblewood site along with several Buford Highway apartment complexes for the new Cross Keys High School. The school board voted instead to build the new school at the former Briarcliff High School on North Druid Hills Road.