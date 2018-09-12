The second meeting of a state board’s ad hoc study committee to review ambulance response times and service in Dunwoody and DeKalb County is slated for Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. at the fifth-floor conference room at DeKalb Fire Headquarters, 1950 W. Exchange Place, Tucker.

During the Sept. 20 meeting, representatives from Dunwoody and other DeKalb cities will be allowed to make presentations outlining their concerns about current EMS service. AMR will also make a presentation of its work and how it has dealt with complaints of slow response times. DeKalb County officials and DeKalb Fire officials will also present any proposed changes to ambulance operations in DeKalb County.

The study committee’s third meeting is set for Oct. 4 at a location to be determined. During this meeting the committee will finalize all documents and discuss recommendations and findings to give to the full Region 3 EMS Council.

The Region 3 EMS Council, which advises the state Department of Public Health about setting ambulance contracts and zones, agreed last month to create the study committee to consider the creation of a new EMS zone after Dunwoody declared an “EMS Emergency” in May over poor ambulance response times. DeKalb County is also rethinking its ambulance service model after numerous complaints have been filed against AMR for failing to meet contractual response times.

DeKalb’s contract with AMR expires Dec. 31.