Sandy Springs has partnered with Trees Atlanta to begin a new free planting program for residents.

The Sandy Springs City Council approved the program during its Sept. 4 meeting. The NeighborWoods program will provide free trees for residents that can be planted on their private property. The program will be conducted in partnership with Trees Atlanta, a nonprofit that works to protect the metro Atlanta area’s tree canopy through planting, conserving and educating.

The city has allocated $50,000 for initial plantings, with each tree estimated to cost $250. Residents can request up to three free trees with the option to pay for more. The funding for the program will come from the city’s Tree Fund, the press release said. For more information or to request a tree, visit spr.gs/neighborwoods.