A $200,000 federal grant will be go toward paying for stream bank restoration on Nancy Creek in Brookhaven.

The City Council at its Aug. 28 meeting voted to accept the $200,000 in EPA funding to be used specifically to restore the stream bank on the north fork of Nancy Creek, south of Murphey Candler dam and the park’s baseball and softball fields.

The stream bank restoration is part of the $19.4 million Nancy Creek Watershed Improvement Plan adopted by the council in 2016 after learning the Nancy Creek Watershed is unsafe according to state standards and has been contaminated with fecal matter, likely from DeKalb County sewer overflows.

Shoreline restoration on the east side of the lake is underway. The WIP’s recommendation to dredge Murphey Candler Park is part of the $40 million parks bond referendum that will be on the November ballot.

Shoreline restoration design plans for south of the lake is slated to being by the end of the year and construction planned for the 2019-2020 off season to avoid interference with ball league play, according to city officials.

The stream bank restoration project is being financed in part by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division through a grant from the EPA.