Atlanta police have arrested one suspect in a Sept. 11 armed robbery that began when the victim was approached in Lenox Square mall.

The male victim was approached by three males while he was in the process of selling cell phones to a mall store around 4 p.m., the victim told police. The three suspects offered to buy the phones instead, but said the transaction would have to be done at a nearby apartment complex at 3200 Lenox Road, the Atlanta Police Department said.

The victim followed the suspects in his own car. After arriving and entering the suspects’ vehicle, the victim was hit in the face with a handgun, causing a cut on his forehead, police said. The suspects demanded the victim’s belongings, which he gave to them, APD said.

The victim then got back into his own car and called 911, following the suspects and giving dispatchers updated locations, according to police. Police were able to locate the suspect vehicle near Armour Drive, but two of the suspects had already fled on foot.

The driver of vehicle, Antonio Isom II, 21, was arrested and has been charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, aggravated assault, battery, conspiracy to commit a felony and 11 counts of theft by taking, police said.

The other two suspects have not been located, police said. The investigation is ongoing.