Paving of Womack Road from Tilly Mill Road to Chamblee-Dunwoody Road is slated to begin Sunday evening, Sept. 16.

Overnight paving by crews is expected to start at 8 p.m. on Sunday and finish at 6 a.m., weather permitting. The expected total duration of the paving project is anticipated to last seven to 10 nights, weather permitting. The overnight paving work and continuous operations allow for expedited project delivery, according city officials.

Crews also will be patching a section of roadway on Vermack Road in the area between Parliament Drive and Parliament Way during the same time frame.

Travel delays and lane closures are expected while crews are paving during these hours. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and take alternate routes to avoid delays from paving crews.