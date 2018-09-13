The Springs Cinema & Taphouse is launching its first-ever series of classic films, starting with a horror, thriller or fantasy theme leading up to a Halloween screening of Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining.”

The debut “Flashback Cinema” series will run showtimes on Wednesdays and Sundays, Sept. 23 through Oct. 31. After that, the theater will continue showing classic films on a weekly basis, but with different themes, according to spokesperson Debbie Rosen.

The Springs Cinema, located at 5920 Roswell Road in Sandy Springs, is the former Lafont arthouse theater, now undergoing renovations with new ownership. The theater auditoriums have already been updated with leather recliner seats and other amenities. Lobby and kitchen renovations are coming soon, with the intent of a grand reopening in November, according to Rosen.

The “Flashback Cinema” series for September and October includes:

Sept. 23 and 26: “Labyrinth” (1986), musical fantasy starring David Bowie.

Sept. 30 and Oct. 3: “Young Frankenstein” (1974), Mel Brooks’ comedy take on the classic horror story.

Oct. 7 and 10: “Halloween” (1978), John Carpenter’s landmark slasher thriller about a rampaging serial killer

Oct. 14 and 17: “Rear Window” (1954), Alfred Hitchcock’s thriller starring Jimmy Stewart as a photographer whose voyeuristic hobby leads him to danger.

Oct. 21 and 24: “Beetlejuice” (1988), Tim Burton’s comedy about ghosts attempting to scare new owners out of a home.

Oct. 28 and 31: “The Shining” (1980), Stanley Kubrick’s adaptation of the Stephen King novel about a family descending into madness in a snowbound hotel.

For more information, see springscinema.com.