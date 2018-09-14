A section of Lenox Square’s parking lot was transformed into an interactive and green event on Sept. 14 with various groups and businesses reimagining parking spaces as more than a place for a vehicle as part of the annual PARK(ing) Day event.

“The whole concept is, if we didn’t have all this automobile infrastructure, what do we want to do with the space?” Denise Starling, executive director of Livable Buckhead, which organizes the event.

PARK(ing) Day is a national event that began in San Francisco in 2005, when a local design firm rented a metered parking spot and created a mini-park with sod, a park bench and a tree.

Since then, the event has spread to other cities around the U.S. The idea behind the event is make the area less car-oriented, at least temporarily, and get people thinking about parks in an urban environment.

This year, 40 parking spots at Lenox Square were transformed by businesses, nonprofits, schools and individuals.

Winners selected by judges at this year’s PARK(ing) Day:

Meanest Greenest – CHaRM

Most Buckhead – PFI: Plants Forever Inc.

Most Unusual – Lifecycle Building Center

Most Creative – Lyft