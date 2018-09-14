The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes through Sept. 18 for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather. Click tables below to enlarge.

Traffic pacing will periodically occur on the I-285 eastbound and westbound on-ramps to SR 400, both northbound and southbound, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to assist crews supply deliveries and construction. Pacing may require the ramp lane width be reduced to allow construction vehicles to enter and exit the work zone.

Additional project information is available at http://www.dot.ga.gov/BuildSmart/Projects/Pages/I285SR400.aspx.

Exact construction dates may change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling through work zones. Pay attention and watch for workers.