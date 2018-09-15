Renovating a city of Dunwoody building to provide police and parks space will cost over $100,000 more than expected, a consultant says.

Renovation of the two-story city-owned building at 4470 Shallowford Road to provide extra space for the Police Department and Parks and Recreation Department will cost $755,000. That is more than $100,000 over the original estimate of nearly $632,000 presented at the start of the year.

The mayor and City Council were presented the expected budget at the council’s Sept. 11 meeting by Eric Johnson of Comprehensive Program Services. The city hired Johnson to be its project manager for the project. Johnson was also project manager for the renovation of Dunwoody City Hall and is overseeing the Brook Run Park renovation project.

Design documents for the annex building renovations are being reviewed by the city’s permitting staff and work is expected to begin after permits are approved, Johnson said. The expected completion date is by mid-December.

The city decided to renovate the building to create more space for the Police Department after it was determined there was not enough room in the new City Hall, where most of the department is now located. The second floor of what is called the North Shallowford annex will include a conference room where police trainings will take place.

The building also includes storage space for larger evidence items, such as bicycles and safes, according to city officials. Cars involved in investigations are processed by police in a bay at City Hall.

The downstairs of the North Shallowford annex will include community rooms for recreation classes put on by the Parks and Recreation Department.

There is also the potential for some of the space to be used as community rooms by local organizations.

Parks and Recreation staff who oversee the recreation programs will be housed at the annex. Parks and Recreation Department Director Brent Walker’s office continues to be at City Hall.

The renovation includes the replacement of one rooftop HVAC unit and adding a breakroom on the second floor. All carpet in the building is being replaced.

Security at the building will include surveillance cameras and card readers for employees. The renovation includes repaving and restriping the parking lot.