The Sandy Springs Board of Appeals has approved a developer’s plan to bring an Antico Pizza Napoletana to Sandy Springs, requiring it to build a brick and wood fence between it and the neighborhood.

Neighbors and representatives from the Sandy Springs Council of Neighborhoods had expressed concern that the restaurant would cause noise and light that would affect nearby residents. The pizza restaurant would replace 4 Seasons Pottery at Hammond Drive and Boylston Drive.

The parcel is complicated by the many stream buffers and existing setbacks, according to city planning staff. It also would likely be affected by the upcoming Hammond Drive widening project.

Carl Westmoreland, the attorney for developer Gerard Gunthert, said a flexible wood fence was needed to meander through the many trees in order to save as many as possible. The Board of Appeals worried the wood fence would become damaged quickly, so it required brick columns supporting wood panels that would be about 10 feet in length, depending on the arborist recommendations.

The Board of Appeals voted 5-1 to deny the variance request, which would have reduced the amount of room for cars to enter the parking lot. Staff recommended the board deny the variance because cars would have to stick out onto Boylston Drive while waiting for another to back out of a space.

Member Alvin Johnson voted against the motion. Vice Chair Eric Johnson was absent.

The developer is also considering leasing parking spaces from the Signature Bank building across Boylston at 6065 Roswell Road.