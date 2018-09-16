Dunwoody’s Urban Redevelopment Agency voted Sept. 5 to a contract extension with Crim Development on its planned purchase of Dunwoody Green as the developer continues to seek tenants for the restaurant and retail space.

Crim Development entered into an agreement Feb. 15 with the URA to purchase Dunwoody Green for $900,000. That agreement gave Crim Development six months to finalize its plans before closing on the deal in August.

Economic Development Director Michael Starling said Crim Development requested an extension until Jan. 31, 2019, for more time to negotiate with tenants.

Crim Development is seeking to construct 20,000 square feet of restaurant and retail on 2.5 acres in what’s designated at the city’s Project Renaissance urban redevelopment plan. A small park space at the center of the project is included in preliminary plans. The site is now dubbed The Park at Georgetown.

The acreage, at the intersection of North Shallowford Road and Dunwoody Park, is part of the Dunwoody Green commercial site within the larger Project Renaissance development.

The URA owns the property and the site is an extension of a public purpose of Project Renaissance, which includes the creation of parks, new residential units and a multiuse trail system.

The Dunwoody Green part of Project Renaissance is intended to be a catalyst for additional development activity in the Georgetown area and North Shallowford Road Corridor.

Crim Development, also known as Crim and Associates, is the Sandy Springs-based developer that proposed earlier this year building an industrial building at the intersection of Mount Vernon and Chamblee-Dunwoody roads within the Dunwoody Village Overlay.

Crim Associates in August withdrew its project from consideration by the Planning Commission following considerable community blowback from some residents angered by the project’s drastic alterations to the current “Williamsburg” architecture that Dunwoody Village is known for.